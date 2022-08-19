Toronto Dominion Bank Has $661,000 Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 63.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Activity

AptarGroup Price Performance

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,529,567. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $136.23.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 44.31%.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.