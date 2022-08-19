Toronto Dominion Bank Has $619,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $127.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.00. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.29 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.