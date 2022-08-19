Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.53. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 37,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $249,016.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,276,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,020,734.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 229,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,046 and sold 12,114,918 shares valued at $97,875,659. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

