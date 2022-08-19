Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chegg were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 392,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 167,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chegg alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Chegg Trading Up 2.0 %

CHGG opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. Analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.