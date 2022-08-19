Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 31,700 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,696,000 after acquiring an additional 282,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CNK opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.15. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

