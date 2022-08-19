Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 5,100 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 1,169.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Diodes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Diodes Price Performance

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,459.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIOD opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

