Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 590,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,054 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in New Gold were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in New Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.51.

New Gold Price Performance

New Gold Profile

New Gold stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $497.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.02.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

