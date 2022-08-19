TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Earnings Results

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02, RTT News reports. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

