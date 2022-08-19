The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Estée Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $281.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.64.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.30.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.