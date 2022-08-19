TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,361,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,371 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $65,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

