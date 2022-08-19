TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Elevance Health worth $80,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 15.9% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 43,617.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 666,040 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Elevance Health by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $491.77 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $475.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.65. The company has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ELV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.30.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

