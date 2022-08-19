TD Asset Management Inc. Has $81.81 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,097 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of WEC Energy Group worth $81,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $107.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,059 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.