TD Asset Management Inc. Has $67.38 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,471,218 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 342,287 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $67,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,314 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,831 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,383 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $2,189,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

