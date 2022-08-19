TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,419 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CVS Health worth $101,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1,946.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 13,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

