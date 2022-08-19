Tcwp LLC Invests $112,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 524 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,904,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,156,529,000 after buying an additional 186,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $999,908,000 after buying an additional 99,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,874,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $228.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.38.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

