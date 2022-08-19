Tcwp LLC Buys New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 39,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $3,441,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Synopsys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $373.32 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.10.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.73.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

