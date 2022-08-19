T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $50,317.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00.

Palomar stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $97.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,239,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $15,929,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 14.5% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,549 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 879,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,305,000 after purchasing an additional 87,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 15.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 511,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,064 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

