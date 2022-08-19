SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SSNC opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.15.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.