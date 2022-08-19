Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,054 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Roblox worth $80,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Roblox by 99.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,198,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,412,000 after buying an additional 598,772 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Roblox by 46.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,029 shares of company stock worth $6,354,280 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

