Robert Meese Sells 763 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Robert Meese sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $81,160.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,865,811.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Duolingo Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of DUOL opened at $98.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.82. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $204.99.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.