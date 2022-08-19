Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,526 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Republic Services worth $108,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 95,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Republic Services by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $147.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $148.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.