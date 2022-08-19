Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Cut by Zacks Research

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Shares of PRU stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

