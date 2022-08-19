Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Sarkar now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $8.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.93. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $33.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 4.0 %

PXD opened at $241.81 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 882 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

