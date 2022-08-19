Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Life Storage, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Life Storage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Life Storage’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.91 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.09.

Life Storage stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.99. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 729,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2,462.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,149,000 after acquiring an additional 612,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Life Storage by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

