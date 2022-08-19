Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Archaea Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Meric now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Archaea Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NYSE LFG opened at $20.92 on Friday. Archaea Energy has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 100.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 155,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 78,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 174.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,726,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,528 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 95.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,366,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,418 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,117,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 3,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,965,000 after acquiring an additional 441,401 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

