Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $31.91 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.51%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.