Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Altria Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Altria Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

