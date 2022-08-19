ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 9,277 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,277 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $55,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZS stock opened at $175.31 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

