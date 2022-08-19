ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 19,173 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 524,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,173 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $56,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH opened at $65.04 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 203.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average is $85.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

