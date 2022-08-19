ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 426,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 40,844 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,104,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $587,729,000 after purchasing an additional 736,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

