ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,859 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $25,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

CSL stock opened at $315.80 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.04 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.13 and a 200-day moving average of $251.50.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

