ProShare Advisors LLC Has $53.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,913 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $53,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $174.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average is $171.67.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

