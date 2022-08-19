ProShare Advisors LLC Has $23.70 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,494 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $23,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryder System by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,050,000 after purchasing an additional 125,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ryder System by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67,740 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ryder System by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 519,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.