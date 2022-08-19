ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 651,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,968 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $58,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.14. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $126.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.61.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

