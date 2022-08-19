ProFrac Holding Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:PFHC)

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for ProFrac in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProFrac’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ProFrac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PFHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ProFrac from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProFrac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

ProFrac Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:PFHC opened at $19.95 on Friday. ProFrac has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter worth about $423,000.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.