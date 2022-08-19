Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,770 ($21.39) and last traded at GBX 1,644 ($19.86), with a volume of 129077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,701 ($20.55).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Plus500’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 707.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,627.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,539.58.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

