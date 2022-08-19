People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,281 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryder System Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of R opened at $83.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.