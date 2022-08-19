Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 994.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,830 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $60,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,919,000 after buying an additional 49,624 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,105,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,957,000 after buying an additional 35,843 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $335,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $303.31 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

