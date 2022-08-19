Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 530.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZG opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $105.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Zillow Group to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

