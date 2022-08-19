MAI Capital Management Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.18.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of A stock opened at $139.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

