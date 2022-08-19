Lance A. Soliday Sells 636 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Expedia Group stock opened at $113.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

