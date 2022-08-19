Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.52, but opened at $13.31. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 44,851 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 2.0 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 6.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 916,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 239,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 13.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,374 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,789,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

