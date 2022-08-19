Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Position in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Markforged by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Markforged during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Markforged by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 14,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Markforged to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Markforged to $3.50 in a research report on Monday.

MKFG opened at $2.88 on Friday. Markforged Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

