Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $196,000 in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Microvast by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Microvast by 33.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Microvast in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Stock Performance

Microvast stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 122.63%. The company had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microvast in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Craig Webster acquired 287,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $737,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 315,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,747.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microvast news, CFO Craig Webster bought 287,000 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $737,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,747.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shane Smith bought 250,000 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,420. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

