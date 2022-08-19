Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $1,355,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 311,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,089,428.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $1,355,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 311,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,089,428.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,301 shares of company stock worth $2,590,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

