Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 446,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,959,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Integer by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Integer stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $100.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

