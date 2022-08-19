Insider Selling: Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) SVP Sells $78,459.60 in Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOC. Barclays initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.