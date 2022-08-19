Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells 19,502 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 19,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $86,003.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,323,667 shares in the company, valued at $45,527,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 45,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $196,200.00.
- On Friday, August 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $622,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $1,011,284.75.
Destination XL Group Trading Down 1.8 %
Destination XL Group stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
