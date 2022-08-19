Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells 19,502 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 19,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $86,003.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,323,667 shares in the company, valued at $45,527,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 45,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $196,200.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $622,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $1,011,284.75.

Destination XL Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Destination XL Group stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $127.66 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

