Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. Hologic’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.