Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $225,000 in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $491.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.30.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

